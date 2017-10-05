Image copyright Family photo Image caption Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar died after a disturbance in Rhyl

Two 16 year old boys have admitted the manslaughter of a Denbighshire shopkeeper.

The youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, killed Amarjeet Singh Bhakar following a disturbance in Rhyl last April.

They were initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Thursday - a plea accepted by the prosecution.

They have been remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date.

Another youth and five other men admitted playing a part in the violence.

Mold Crown Court previously heard that Mr Singh-Bhakar, 37, originally from Manchester, died after a disturbance on Prince Edward Avenue in the seaside town, on 30 April.

He was said to have been stabbed to death during an organised fight between two gangs, one from Rhyl and the other from Manchester, which the prosecution said was over the supply of cannabis in the town.

A murder trial was expected to take six weeks but the two defendants pleaded to manslaughter.

They also admitted wounding his cousin Amar Bahakar Singh, who suffered facial injuries, as well as admitting a charge of threatening behaviour.