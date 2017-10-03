Image caption Witter Towbars describe themselves as the UK's leading leading manufacturer and supplier of towbars

A Flintshire-based firm will move operations to Romania, resulting in the loss of about 90 jobs.

Witter Towbars was offered Welsh Government help last month to keep the Deeside plant open but its closure was confirmed on Tuesday.

The Unite union called the move a "betrayal" of employees by parent company Horizon Global.

Witter have been operating on the site for more than 50 years but manufacturing will stop in December.

Jo Goodchild, regional officer for Unite said: "Horizon had already set their sights on the increase in profits as a result of the savings on labour costs, by transferring the work over to Romania.

"There are social and economic consequences of this decision today. The employees and their families are devastated, as you would expect."

Carl Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside said it was a "devastating blow" for the area.

"In ending manufacturing on Deeside the company is showing a complete disregard for its hard working staff," he said.

"The loss of 86 highly-skilled jobs affects not just 86 individuals but 86 families, which has an extremely damaging effect on a community."