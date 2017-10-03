Image copyright Family Photo

Three people have been arrested following a hit-and-run in Flintshire in which the 18-year-old victim died.

Holywell Town footballer Liam Simpson was hit by a black BMW at Well Hill, Holywell, on Saturday.

North Wales Police said two men, aged 28 and 21, from the local area were under arrest and being treated in hospital.

A 23-year-old woman was in custody and police praised the public for their help.

Det Ch Insp Andrew Williams, who is leading the investigation, said: "There is still a huge amount of work to do to make sure those responsible for Liam's death, and the subsequent torturous ordeal his loved ones and friends are now suffering, are held fully accountable for what they have done."

Mr Simpson, a "football fanatic", supported Liverpool, played for Holywell Town and had started coaching Greenfield under sixes.