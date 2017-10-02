Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyler Denton died following the incident while two other women and a man were hurt

The brother of a murder victim has been given a suspended jail sentence for threatening to kill relatives of the man accused of stabbing her to death

Tyler Denton, 25, from Rhyl, died after an incident at Llys Aderyn Du Road in Rhyl on September 10.

Redvers Bickley, 21, facing trial in March accused of her murder and three separate counts of attempted murder.

Andylee Denton, from Blackburn, admitted sending texts to Bickley's sister threatening to kill her.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, during a hearing at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.

"Out of anger"

The court heard how in the days after his sister's death Denton sent a text message to Bickley's sister, Chloe, saying he would murder her and her mother.

James Neary, prosecuting, said: "He said he had sent the messages out of anger because of what they had had to deal with".

Alex Fitzgerald, defending, said the offence could clearly not be condoned but it was understandable.

"It was committed just days after his sister was murdered and his father and other two sisters were in hospital fighting for their lives. It was because he could not cope with his grief," he said.

The 30-year-old painter and decorator pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications.

Judge Gwyn Jones sentenced Denton to eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a £135 surcharge.

He also imposed a restraining order prohibiting Denton from contacting members of the Bickley family.