Image copyright Family Photo

Tributes have been paid to a hit and run victim as police continue to search for those who left him lying in the road.

Holywell Town footballer Liam Simpson died after being hit by a black BMW at Well Hill, Holywell, Flintshire, on Saturday.

His mother, Vicky Simpson, said: "He had an amazing sense of humour and was loved by everyone that knew him."

North Wales Police said those responsible "cowardly ran off".

Mr Simpson, a "football fanatic", supported Liverpool, played for Holywell Town and had started coaching Greenfield under 6s.

"Our lives will never be the same again, our hearts are broken," his mother added.

"Liam was also aspiring to be a primary school PE teacher and he would have been perfect for it."

Det Ch Insp Andrew Williams, who is leading the investigation, said: "What happened is an absolute tragedy, but to add to the torment of his loved ones, the person responsible for Liam's death left him lying in the road and cowardly ran off.

"People in the local community of Holywell will both know who is responsible and where he is."