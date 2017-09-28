A north Wales hospital has closed two day-case surgery theatres and endoscopy suites over "inconsistencies" with air ventilation systems.

Managers at Wrexham Maelor Hospital said the temporary measure will have an impact on day-case patients.

But they said there was no clinical evidence of any concerns over recent surgical services.

Staff said urgent care patients would be prioritised while alternative arrangements were put in place.

"This action has been taken as a proactive measure after checks were carried out on our air ventilation and ducting systems, which identified inconsistencies in the way air is ventilated through the theatres," said Nigel Lee, from the Betsi Cadwaladwr University Health Board.

"Inevitably, there will be an impact on the number of day-case procedures we are able to carry out in the short term.

"Surgical and investigative procedures will continue at existing theatre space at the hospital."