Plans for a controversial wind turbine in Flintshire have been rejected on appeal after concerns about aircraft safety.

The turbine, standing at 77m (252ft), had been planned for Mount Farm in Ffrith.

But Flintshire council rejected the plans last year due to the potential impact to planes on approach or leaving Hawarden Airport.

An appeal by West Coast Energy Ltd has been dismissed by a planning inspector.

A council report said the inspector "did not consider the renewable energy benefits" would "outweigh the harm caused to the safety of aircraft operations".

West Coast Energy Ltd has been asked to comment.