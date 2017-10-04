Extra care housing set for former Holywell school site
- 4 October 2017
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Plans for a 66-bed extra care housing development at a former school are due to be given the go-ahead in Flintshire.
The four-storey apartment block could be built on the site of the former Ysgol Perth-y-Terfyn in Holywell.
Councillors have been recommended to approve the plans at a committee meeting on Wednesday.
The development by Wales and West Housing Association has 44 one-bed apartments and 11 two-bed units.