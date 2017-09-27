Image caption Headline of The Sun, 19 April 1989: "Truth" showing false claims about the Hillsborough victims

Plans to support newspaper sellers who refuse to sell The Sun will be voted on by Flintshire Council.

The council will be asked to back a national campaign trying to stop the sale of the newspaper over its coverage of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Councillors will vote on a motion to support any business which refuses to sell the paper at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Welsh Conservatives said the move was "illegal" and "typically spiteful".

The motion, put forward by councillors Bernie Attridge and Kevin Hughes, asks the council to support the 'Total Eclipse of the Sun' boycott campaign, "in solidarity" with councils in England.

It reads: "We express our support for those affected by the disaster and commend the continuing efforts of relatives and friends of the victims in their search for justice.

"We condemn the behaviour of The Sun newspaper and we as a council will support any Flintshire retailer or newspaper vendor that choose not to sell The Sun newspaper. "

'State censorship"

The initial motion had tried to ban The Sun from council buildings and stop any of the newspaper's journalists attending council meetings, but these aspects have since been removed.

Liverpool Council have already called on retailers to stop selling The Sun, following the coverage of the tragedy, in which Liverpool 96 fans were killed.

The newspaper and the editor at the time of the Hillsborough tragedy have previously apologised for the coverage.

Welsh Conservatives' local government spokeswoman Janet Finch-Saunders said it was an "attempt at full-on state censorship of the media" which could lead to the council being taken to court.

"Whilst we might not like certain newspapers - and might question the impartiality of other platforms - we have a right not to consume their output. But we shouldn't have a right to ban them," she said.