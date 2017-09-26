Image copyright North Wales Police

A man who stabbed two people after a week-long drink and drugs binge has been jailed for 12 years.

Dane Molloy, 32, stabbed one man in the leg and another in the chest in unprovoked attacks in Rhyl, Denbighshire, on 29 June.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Mold Crown Court he was a dangerous man who seemed obsessed with knives and bladed weapons.

He added Molloy, from Denbigh, could easily have killed one of the victims.

Molloy, who admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm, had posed for photographs brandishing a sword, a knife and a meat cleaver, which appeared on Facebook.

At the time of the attacks he was on a suspended prison sentence for an earlier offence of violence.

One of the victims, Anthony Hunter, was put in an induced coma after he was stabbed. He said he believed he was going to die during the attack and suffered nightmares as a result.

Molloy was upset at not seeing his children when the attack happened, the court heard.

Defending, Simon Killeen said Molloy suffered from acute ADHD and took medication for it - but had missed the medication, been on a binge, had no sleep and behaved in a "most bizarre fashion".

North Wales Police investigating officer Alex Challinor said: "These were violent and unprovoked attacks resulting in one victim sustaining life threatening injuries."