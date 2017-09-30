Image copyright Glyndwr University Image caption Young people are set to perform at the festival

A choral festival is returning to Wrexham town centre for the second year running.

Singing Streets will see choirs and singers of all ages perform across six venues on Saturday, while a public mass sing-a-along will also take place.

Britain's Got Talent finalists Only Boys Aloud are performing, along with two British Sign Language choirs.

About 30 choirs took part in last year's event, with participants from north Wales, Cheshire and Merseyside.

This year's event is being organised by Glyndwr University and Wrexham MP Ian Lucas.

Venues include Wrexham Museum, Lord Street, Queens Square and Hope Street.

Mr Lucas said: "We're absolutely thrilled that Wrexham Singing Streets will be happening again this year. It's a great way to celebrate the town's singing tradition."