Two people have appeared in court in connection with the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mother.

Carol Boardman, 75, was riding her bike when she collided with a Mitsubishi Warrior in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, on 16 July last year.

Liam Rosney, 32, and Victoria Rosney, 31, both of Connah's Quay, appeared at Mold Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and both are charged with perverting the course of justice.

Magistrates sent the case to Mold Crown Court where the two will appear on 27 October.

Mrs Boardman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash but died in the early hours of the next day.

Chris Boardman, 47, who won individual pursuit gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games and bronze in the individual time trial at Atlanta 1996, posted a tribute to his mother on social media on behalf of the family.

He said: "Our mum was the most positive outgoing person you could ever hope to meet and her generosity of spirit inspired everyone she met.

"Many of our childhood memories involve my mother and the outdoors, walking out over Hoylake sandbank, swimming in the deep gullies or hunting for fossils on Llandegla Moor in north Wales.

"Wanting to share her passion for cycling, even well into her 70s, she often took groups of young novices out on their first forays into north Wales."

Defence solicitor Gwyn Lewis said Mr and Mrs Rosney would be pleading not guilty, but the couple only spoke to confirm their names and ages.

They were released on bail until their crown court appearance.