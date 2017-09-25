Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Morris had not been in any trouble before

A man who bit off another man's eyebrow in an unprovoked pub attack has been jailed for six years.

Simon Andrew Morris admitted attacking Aled Wyn Jones at The Cross Foxes in Prestatyn, Denbighshire last December, but claimed to have no memory of it.

Mr Jones told Mold Crown Court the pain was "excruciating" and that he had been left with some disfigurement.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Morris he "lost in temper in drink and attacked an innocent man".

The court heard Mr Jones was in the pub with friends when he was thrown to the floor by a man who bit his face.

Morris did not let go, despite the efforts of people who tried to intervene.

"I remember him pulling at my skin and feeling my eyebrow come off in his mouth," said Mr Jones.

Medics were able to stitch his eyebrow back on, but it had since become detached and he now requires further treatment.

Judge Rowlands said losing your temper in drink is "all to common nowadays" but what was not common was the way Morris attacked Mr Jones.