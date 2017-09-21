Image copyright Google

An online financial firm is creating 90 jobs and opening offices in Wrexham.

Chetwood Financial's move on to Wrexham Technology Park has been supported by £750,000 in business finance from the Welsh Government.

Boss Andy Mielczarek said: "It's a huge milestone for us to finally open our doors and to be able to operate right here in my home town."

Telephone firm Moneypenny vacated offices on the park last year to move into purpose-built facilities nearby.