Patients from GP practices in Wrexham have staged a protest outside a meeting of the local health board to complain about staffing levels.

They claim a reliance on locum doctors means the number of GPs available to see patients varies from day to day.

The protest was organised by patients of Pen-y-Maes surgery, which is one of a number now run by the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).

The health board has been asked to comment.

Since 2015, it has taken over the running of seven GP practices across north Wales after they terminated their NHS contracts.

Gwersyllt West councillor Gwenfair Jones said patients are "very concerned" with the services they are receiving.

"It's a big, big problem. It's not just in Gwersyllt," she said.

"A lot of the other practices now are being taken over by the health board and it's going to affect over 30,000 people in the Wrexham area.

"There is going to be a death and nothing is being done regarding patients who are diabetic - they are not having their follow up appointments," she said.

Jane Conroy, a patient at the Pen-y-Maes surgery told BBC Wales said she was concerned about difficulties getting through to the surgery to make an appointment.

"I actually tried 72 times to get an appointment the other day. I did get one in the end, but when you're not well that's the last thing you want to do."