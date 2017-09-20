Image caption The council is erecting warning signs around the county

Dog walkers found without bags to clean up after their pets could end up with a £100 fine in Denbighshire.

The council is the latest to impose orders to hit "irresponsible" owners.

New restrictions mean dogs cannot be walked on marked sports pitches, even if owners clean up after their pets.

And they have to show they have the means to remove their dog's mess if asked by an enforcement officer. Free bags are being provided by the council.

Dog walkers will receive a warning the first time they fall foul of the rules.

They will be fined £100 for a second incident and court action could lead to a £1,000 penalty.