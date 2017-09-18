Image copyright RNLI/Paul Frost Image caption The man had been seen getting into the water from the rocks marking the harbour entrance

A man who appeared to be drunk has been pulled from the sea by a lifeboat crew, the Coastguard has said.

An RNLI inshore lifeboat and a Coastguard rescue team were called to Rhyl harbour, in Denbighshire, at 19:10 BST after the alarm was raised.

The man had been seen getting into the deep, fast-flowing water fully clothed, from the rocks marking the harbour entrance.

He was described as confused and disorientated.

The man was checked over and handed to an ambulance crew, but is expected to make a full recovery.