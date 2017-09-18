Image copyright Getty Images

Speed limits on about a dozen roads in Flintshire are set to be reduced after safety concerns were raised.

A council review was set up to iron out inconsistencies when limits were set on roads in the past.

About 100 routes were analysed after councillors highlighted their concerns.

Officials used Department of Transport criteria to determine if changes were needed. The affected routes are in Connah's Quay, Flint Mountain and Sandycroft, as well as other areas.

Deeside: Call to reduce national speed limit to 30mph at Wepre Lane into Northop Hall

Leeswood: Call to reduced national speed limit to 40mph at Stryt Cae Rhedyn

Treuddyn: Call to reduce national limit to 50mph at Ffordd Y Rhos and Corwen Road

The changes are due to go out to public consultation next month.