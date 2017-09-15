Shotton stab attack 'shocking incident'
- 15 September 2017
- From the section North East Wales
A man has been seriously wounded following a "shocking incident" in Deeside, according to police.
The victim, aged in his 20s and from Merseyside, was attacked on open ground near Bridge Street, Shotton, on Thursday just before 18:00 BST.
He is in a stable condition at Royal University Stoke Hospital after being stabbed.
Det Insp Mark Hughes, from North Wales Police, said inquires were still being carried out in the area.