A record 4,726 fines were issued for littering and dog fouling in Flintshire in 2016-17, up from 195 the year before.

The increase came after a private firm was called in to deal with enforcement issues in a 12-month trial.

Most of the £75 fixed penalty notices related to discarded cigarettes.

"This approach has had a beneficial impact on the cleanliness of our town centres and open spaces," a Flintshire council report said.

It is considering appointing a partner to continue to look after the enforcement, including dealing with parking issues.

The council retains 15% of the money.