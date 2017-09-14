Seriously injured man in hospital after Shotton 'incident'
- 14 September 2017
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A seriously injured man has been airlifted to hospital after what police described as "an incident" in Flintshire.
North Wales Police was called to a patch of open land near Bridge Street in Shotton, Deeside, just before 18:00 BST on Thursday.
Police have not said how he was injured or the nature of the incident, only that the man was taken to hospital by air ambulance.