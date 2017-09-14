Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyler Denton's family said she was known as "our little mate"

The trial of a man accused of murdering a woman and attempting to murder members of her family has been scheduled to take place in March 2018.

The 21-year-old man is charged with murdering 25-year-old Tyler Denton, and the attempted murder of her father and two sisters on a Rhyl housing estate.

The man appeared at Mold Crown Court via a video link from prison on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

A provisional trial date was set for 5 March next year.

The man from Rhyl was charged by police following stabbings at Llys Aderyn Du on Saturday.

Paul, Cody and Shannen Denton all required hospital treatment following the disturbance.