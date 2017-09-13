Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pair were jailed at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday

Two women who drunkenly forced their way into a man's home, attacked him and stole his beer have been jailed.

Diana Caikawskaite, 25, and Hannah Payne, 24, kicked and punched the 72-year-old victim and hit him in the face with a dog bowl on 20 March.

The pair, from Holywell in Flintshire, admitted assault and theft and were jailed for 18 months at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.

Judge Niclas Parry said people in the area deserved a rest from them.

Prosecutor Jonathan Austin said the victim answered a knock on the door of his home in Holywell and the women pushed past him to get inside.

Post-natal depression

He gave them alcohol and cigarettes because he was scared of them, but they intimidated him to try and get more.

When he refused, they attacked him and left him with black eyes and discolouration to his face.

Robert Edwards, defending, said when Caikawskaite drank alcohol and associated with her co-defendant, she committed offences and had to break that cycle.

The court heard Caikawskaite has already served the equivalent of a 12 month sentence on remand.

Mark Connor, Payne's solicitor, said she suffered post-natal depression after the birth of her third child, self-medicated on alcohol and her life had spiralled out of control.

The pair were made the subject of a five-year restraining order and must not approach the victim or go within 100 yards of his home.