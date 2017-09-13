North East Wales

Man, 21, remanded over murder of Tyler Denton in Rhyl

Tyler Denton Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Tyler Denton's family said she was known as "our little mate"

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder following stabbings on a housing estate in Rhyl.

He is accused of murdering 25-year-old Tyler Denton, and the attempted murder of her father and two sisters.

Paul, Cody and Shannen Denton all required hospital treatment following a disturbance at Llys Aderyn Du on Saturday.

The man was remanded in custody by magistrates at Llandudno on Wednesday.

He is due to appear before Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

