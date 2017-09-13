Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyler Denton's family said she was known as "our little mate"

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder following stabbings on a housing estate in Rhyl.

He is accused of murdering 25-year-old Tyler Denton, and the attempted murder of her father and two sisters.

Paul, Cody and Shannen Denton all required hospital treatment following a disturbance at Llys Aderyn Du on Saturday.

The man was remanded in custody by magistrates at Llandudno on Wednesday.

He is due to appear before Mold Crown Court on Thursday.