New Welsh medium primary school planned for Wrexham
- 12 September 2017
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A new 210-pupil Welsh medium primary school could be opened in Wrexham.
Wrexham council is consulting on plans to open the new school at the former Hafod y Wern Infant School site at Queensway.
If agreed, pupils could start there in September 2019 before the school moves to a more permanent site at Borras Park Infants School.
Campaign group RhAG has criticised the council for not providing enough Welsh medium school places in the county.