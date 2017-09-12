Image copyright Google Image caption Once established, the new school could move to a permanent base at Borras Park Infants School

A new 210-pupil Welsh medium primary school could be opened in Wrexham.

Wrexham council is consulting on plans to open the new school at the former Hafod y Wern Infant School site at Queensway.

If agreed, pupils could start there in September 2019 before the school moves to a more permanent site at Borras Park Infants School.

Campaign group RhAG has criticised the council for not providing enough Welsh medium school places in the county.