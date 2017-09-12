Image caption The current People's Market alongside Oriel Wrecsam

A public vote has chosen "Ty Pawb" - Welsh for "Everybody's House" - as the new name for the arts centre replacing the People's Market in Wrexham.

The council's executive board announced on Tuesday that 897 people voted between three possible names for the £4.5m Oriel Wrexham development.

Some market traders objected to being relocated temporarily while the work was under way.

The council said it was on track and Ty Pawb should open in Spring 2018.

Voters had the choice of calling the new development "Ty Pawb", "Cartref" or "Oriel M."

The building refurbishment involves adding two galleries, performance areas, a gallery shop and market stalls.

The project is being funded by the Welsh Government, Arts Council of Wale and Wrexham council.