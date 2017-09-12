Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyler Denton's family said she was known as "our little mate"

Police have been given more time to question a man suspected of murdering a woman in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police arrested a 21-year-old following the death of Tyler Denton in Llys Aderyn Du, Rhyl, on Saturday. Two other women and a man were also hurt.

Det Ch Insp Neil Harrison said: "The investigation is ongoing and further interviews are planned later today."

Officers will remain at the scene while further inquiries are carried out.

A tribute from Ms Denton's family said: "She was a gorgeous daughter, loving sister, much adored auntie and special friend to all.

"Always referred to as our 'little mate,' she was loved by everyone and will be missed immensely. Love you to the moon and back, now and always our little princess."