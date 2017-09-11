North East Wales

Rhyl murder inquiry continues after disturbance

Forensic search at Rhyl murder crime scene
Image caption Forensic officers searched Llys Aderyn Ddu following the incident

Police are continuing to investigate a disturbance in Denbighshire in which a woman died and three others were hurt.

A 21-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to Llys Aderyn Du in Rhyl just before midnight on Saturday.

Two other women and a man remain needed hospital treatment following the incident.

North Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in relation to the "tragic incident".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites