Arrest after Rhyl disturbance 'spills into street'

A man has been arrested after a disturbance "spilled over" into a Denbighshire street, police have said.

A number of casualties were taken to hospital following the incident at Llys Aderyn Du in Rhyl.

Emergency services were called to the area just before midnight on Saturday and an individual was arrested nearby, after a short search.

North Wales Police said the injured were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital, and were being assessed.

"This was an isolated incident," said Chf Insp Mark Armstrong.

Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.