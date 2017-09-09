Girl, 4, walks out of Bodnant Community School, Prestatyn

Image copyright Google

Extra security measures are being put in place after a four-year-old girl walked out of a Denbighshire infant school unnoticed by staff.

Bodnant Community School in Prestatyn said the girl was found in a nearby shop car park.

The school has apologised to her parents and written to all those who have pupils at the school.

New measures include an electric access gate which can be controlled by teachers and staff.

A school spokesman said: "We have been in contact with the family and have offered our sincerest and unreserved apology for this breakdown in security arrangements.

"We would like to reassure parents and carers that we take the well-being and security of our pupils extremely seriously, but on this occasion have fallen short of our usual highest standards."