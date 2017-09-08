Fire crews tackle large factory blaze in Wrexham
- 8 September 2017
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a factory in Wrexham.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said nine crews were in attendance at a factory unit used by a company which manufactures wood-based panels on Holyhead Road.
There are no reports of any casualties.