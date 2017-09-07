Wrexham man jailed over 'kill every Muslim' Facebook post

A Wrexham man has been jailed for a year after posting "let's kill every Muslim" on Facebook in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Keegan Jakovlevs, 22, admitting publishing material with the intention of stirring up religious hatred.

Jakovlevs posted the public message shortly after the attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi, which killed 22 people and injured scores of others on 22 May.

He was jailed at Mold Crown Court.

After the hearing, Sue Hemming, head of the special crime and counter-terrorism division of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "After the Manchester attack there were countless messages of support on social media for those affected but Keegan Jakovlevs chose to stir up religious hatred by calling for British Muslims to be indiscriminately killed.

"No harmful consequences appear to have resulted but his intention was clear and he pleaded guilty once he saw the CPS's case against him.

"People should not assume they can hide on social media when stirring up hatred and violence.

"Where there is evidence, the CPS will prosecute them and they will face imprisonment as a result."

The post was taken down shortly after being published.