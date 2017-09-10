Denbigh old grammar school demolition plan for housing

Image copyright Google

Old school buildings earmarked for demolition in Denbigh should be retained and incorporated into a £10m housing scheme, experts have said.

Conservation group Cadw has suggested the rethink after previously ruling out saving former Denbigh Grammar School.

In February, the council approved housing association plans to build 70 flats on the site with care facilities.

Now Denbighshire councillors are being recommended to give the go-ahead to flatten the site.

The school was built in 1903 but closed by 1983, later becoming a youth club and education training centre.

Image copyright Grwp Cynefin Image caption Artist's impression showing site entrance

The sprawling site has been empty for many years and the more modern extensions have fallen into decline.

The decision on demolition of the original stone building has recently passed from the Welsh Government to the council.

In response to the council, Cadw said it should be incorporated into the design of the new complex.

But, in a report, the council's conservation officer said that in 2011 Cadw did not feel the school was worth listing and that was a significant factor when the proposals were discussed with housing association, Grwp Cynefin.

Denbighshire planning committee will discuss the demolition plan at a meeting on Wednesday.