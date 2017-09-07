North East Wales

A55 near Caerwys shut due to police 'incident'

A55 hold-up

The A55 has been closed in both directions due to an "incident" near the turn-off for Caerwys, Flintshire, causing traffic delays.

The road is shut between J31 Caerwys and J32 Holywell.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it had sent an air ambulance and a road crew to the scene at 08:50 BST.