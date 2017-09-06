Mums' alleged school fight at Rhyl's Ysgol Mair investigated

Image copyright Google

An alleged altercation involving two mothers outside a Rhyl school is being investigated by North Wales Police.

The incident apparently happened at Ysgol Mair, St Margaret's Drive, on Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a report of an alleged assault later that day.

Denbighshire council said whilst it did "not tolerate any unacceptable anti-social behaviour" on its grounds, it understood the matter "was not connected in any way to the school".