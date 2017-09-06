Penyffordd homes plan on Hawarden Road prompt concerns

Image copyright Google

Plans to build 32 homes in a Flintshire village are being recommended for approval despite local opposition.

Over 160 letters of objection and four in favour of the proposals at Hawarden Road, Penyffordd, have been submitted to Flintshire council.

A report said residents and the local community council were concerned about over development in the village and pressure on local schools.

Councillors are due to vote on the plans at meeting on Wednesday.