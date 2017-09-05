Two charged over death of Olympian Chris Boardman's mum

From the section

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Chris Boardman tweeted a picture alongside a tribute to his mother Carol (centre) last year

Police have charged two people in connection with the death of the mother of former Olympic cycling champion Chris Boardman.

Carol Boardman died after her bike collided with a pick-up truck in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, on 16 July 2016.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

A woman, also 31, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The pair, both from Connah's Quay, have been summonsed to appear before Mold magistrates on Monday, 25 September.