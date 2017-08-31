Witter Towbars firm's job cut response criticised

Image copyright Google Image caption Witter Towbars is based on the Deeside Industrial Estate

A towbar manufacturing company in Flintshire where more than 90 jobs are under threat has been criticised for not responding to offers of support.

Witter Towbars plans to stop manufacturing on the Deeside Industrial Estate from December.

Local AM Carl Sargeant said he has been prompted to write to the company as it has not taken up help from the Welsh Government or Flintshire council.

The company has been contacted for comment.

A 90-day consultation is currently under way with its staff and the union Unite over the potential job losses.

Mr Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside, said: "Welsh Government officials have contacted the company twice and the council have also been in touch.

"I've written today to say that in order for me to pursue securing support from the Welsh Government team, the company needs to confirm they wish to have the support and advise me of the best person to contact.

"I'm sure they'll agree with me that this period of consultation is an important one for preparation of the workforce.

"I hope the offer of support from agencies is welcomed and that I'll be hearing back as soon as possible."

The AM said he has also written to Jaguar Landrover to bring the consultation to their attention as one of Witter Towbars' biggest buyers.

Unite has been contacted for comment but previously described the announcement as "a devastating blow for the workforce and their families".

The move would affect 94 jobs but the company said sales and administration jobs would remain on the site.