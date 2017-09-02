Royal Welsh soldiers and goat Shenkin march into Ruthin

Image copyright Denbighshire council

About 130 soldiers from the Royal Welsh paraded through a Denbighshire town to reaffirm the freedom of the county award to the regiment.

They marched through Ruthin on Saturday led by Shenkin, the regimental goat, as well as their band.

Hundreds of people turned out to watch a ceremony in St Peter's Square.

The freedom of the county was awarded to the regiment by Denbighshire council in June 2011.