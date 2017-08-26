Two arrested after pair hurt in series of Rhyl robberies

Two people have been arrested after two others were hurt in a series of robberies in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police said it attended a "series of disorders" in the area known locally as H Bridge in Rhyl at about 23:30 BST on Friday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it treated one person who was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital by ambulance.

Police are treating the incidents as connected and have appealed for witnesses.

Two people remain in custody.