Glan Clwyd Hospital chemical leak prompts emergency response

Image caption The health board said no hospital services were affected by the leak

Fire crews were called to contain a chemical leak at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire on Friday.

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said a leak was discovered in a container of liquid nitrogen, used in the treatment of lesions and warts.

A spokesman said "there is no harm to the public" and "nobody has been injured".

Fire units from Rhyl, Bangor and Wrexham responded to the call and left the scene secure just after 16:00 BST.