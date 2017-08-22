Man in court charged over Flint child abduction attempt

Image copyright Google Image caption The Jade Jones Pavilion is named after the double Olympic taekwondo champion from Flint

A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a four-year-old child in Flintshire.

North Wales Police responded to a report of the alleged incident close to the Jade Jones Pavilion, Flint, at about 14:00 BST on Sunday, but the child was not hurt and is safe.

A 50-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates in Mold on Tuesday.

He has been remanded in custody.