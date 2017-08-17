North East Wales

Woman hurt after two-car crash at Alltami, near Mold

The A494 at Alltami Image copyright Google

A woman has been injured after a crash between two cars in Flintshire.

Emergency services were called to the A494 at Alltami, near Mold, just after 16:00 BST following the collision between a Skoda and a Kia.

Police said the road was blocked in both directions.

The air ambulance was called and the woman was taken to Wrexham Maelor hospital.