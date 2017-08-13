Denbigh stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

Image copyright Google

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing which left two people hurt in Denbighshire.

An arrest was made soon after the incident, which happened near Love Lane and High Street in Denbigh at 04:00 BST on Saturday.

A suspect has now been charged with attempted murder of a female and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm of a male.

He will remain in custody and appear before Llandudno magistrates on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Alun Oldfield, of North Wales Police, said the force was still appealing for information about the incident.