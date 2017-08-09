Flint cancer screening on hold after thieves steal generator

Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption The mobile breast screening unit was parked at the Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint

About 150 women in Flintshire have had appointments for breast screening postponed after a generator was stolen from a mobile screening unit.

Thieves targeted the unit at the Jade Jones Pavilion, Flint overnight on Monday.

The generator was attached to the unit and the van itself was not broken into, police said.

Dean Phillips, head of Breast Test Wales, said all appointments will be rearranged.

"We hope to have the unit up and running again early next week," he said.

"Anyone who was due to be screened and who has not yet been contacted should call 01492 860888 for advice.

"No other breast screening units or centres are affected and all other screening throughout Wales is continuing as planned."

North Wales Police is appealing for information.