Motorcyclist dies in Denbigh A525 link road crash
- 4 August 2017
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Denbighshire on Friday morning.
The emergency services were called to the scene on the A525 link road between Denbigh and Ruthin at 07:15 BST.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from the Mold area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Wales Police said the road was likely to be closed for several hours to allow for investigation work.