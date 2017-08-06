North East Wales

Flintshire Bridge shuts for 'essential' cable work

Flintshire Bridge

Flintshire Bridge will be closed on Sunday as major work begins.

Cable strands will be removed on the A548 over the River Dee at Deeside for testing and an access platform installed.

There will then be night closures between 19:00 BST and 06:00 until 25 August.

The removal of the access platform will require a further weekend closure, at a date to be confirmed.

