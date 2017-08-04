Trial set for Shotton woman charged with son's murder

Image caption Hannah Turtle is alleged to have given James an antidepressant drug

A Flintshire woman charged with murdering and poisoning her seven-week-old son is expected to go on trial early next year.

Hannah Turtle, 22, from Shotton, appeared at a preliminary hearing at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

A provisional trial date was set for 29 January 2018.

She is charged with murdering baby James Hughes last year, along with three charges of ill-treatment and two of administering poison.

Ms Turtle, who had been living at Llanarth Hospital in Abergavenny but is now of no fixed abode, was further remanded in custody.

One of the poison charges relates to allegedly administering an antidepressant drug to James between 31 May and 5 June 2016.

He was taken to hospital from the family home in Ryeland Street, Shotton, on 9 June 2016. He died on 13 June.

He was initially treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital and was then transferred to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he died.