Driver who hit two pedestrians in Caerwys told to expect jail

Image caption Ryan Draper died and his girlfriend was seriously injured

A father-of-four has admitted killing a man by dangerous driving and seriously injuring his girlfriend in Flintshire.

Emyr David Jones, 43, was told by a judge at Mold Crown Court to expect "a significant custodial sentence".

Jones, of Denbigh, Denbighshire, was driving his Vauxhall Combo van near on the B5122 at Caerwys in July last year when he struck two pedestrians.

He admitted causing the death of Ryan Draper, 27, by dangerous driving and seriously injuring Kim Martin.

Judge Nic Parry described it as "a dreadfully serious matter" and said Jones would be sentenced on August 31.

He agreed with defending barrister Brian Treadwell that the defendant should be bailed in the meantime and imposed an interim driving ban.