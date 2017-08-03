Links Tours customers protest over 'ruined' holiday

About 30 people have been protesting outside a Wrexham-based travel agency, claiming it took them to Disneyland Paris without park tickets or hotel accommodation they thought they had paid for.

Families claim to have paid Links Tours up to £1,100 for a coach trip and three-night stay at the theme park.

They want a refund and claim the hotel did not have a booking for their party.

A spokeswoman for Links Tours said it had "no comment" about the complaints.

Protesters waved placards outside the company's offices on Grosvenor Road on Thursday claiming it had "ruined" their holiday, which left Wrexham on 24 June.

'Cancelled'

Some explained how it was late at night when they found themselves at a budget hotel on an industrial estate several miles from the resort and Disney's Sequoia Lodge Hotel where they thought they were staying.

Traveller Wayne Barlow, who was on the trip with his wife, two children and parents-in-law, said they were eventually able to enter the theme park after the firm contracted by Links Tours to provide transport for the trip managed to get them some tickets.

But they had to travel home on one of the nights they should have been enjoying their holiday.

Pauline Jones, who was also at the protest, said her holiday to Hayling Island, Hampshire, had been cancelled at short notice and she did not know if a refund would be issued.

Wrexham councillor Hugh Jones, lead member for communities, partnerships, public protection and community safety, said: "We are aware of recent complaints. These are being examined and, if required, appropriate action will be taken."